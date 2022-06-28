Pleno.News – 17:23 | updated on 06/27/2022 18:00



Maite Proença Photo: AgNews

Maitê Proença’s name was in the highlights of social networks because of her statements, which were considered prejudiced against lesbians. The controversy arose after the actress said, during an interview with JP magazine, that she wanted her girlfriend to be a man.

Currently, Maitê is in a relationship with singer Adriana Calcanhotto. The two have been together for almost a year.

Despite dating, the actress said that, generally, she prefers to be involved with people of the opposite sex.

– I wanted her to be a man. For this activity I always liked men better. But she’s a woman, I like her and I accept that. I know feminists and LGBT people aren’t going to like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is, you know? I can try something different to be with her – he said.

Because of the statement, Twitter users spoke out against the artist. The subject was among the most talked about since Sunday (26), with several people pointing out that Adriana should end her relationship with Maitê.

