Maitê Proença says she wanted her girlfriend Adriana Calcanhoto to be a man and is criticized

Metrópoles – Actress Maitê Proença was criticized on the web after saying, in an interview with JP magazine, that she preferred her girlfriend to be a man. In a serious relationship with singer Adriana Calcanhotto for almost a year, the ex-global said that, generally, she prefers to be involved with people of the opposite sex.

“I wanted her to be a man. For this activity I always liked men better. But she is a woman, I like her and I accept that,” she said. Then, imagining that the sentence wouldn’t sound good, she amended: “I know feminists and LGBTs won’t like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is, you know? I can try something different to be with her,” she continued.

For many internet users, Maitê’s speech sounds like lesbophobia. “I’m sorry Adriana is being exposed to this,” wrote one. “What shocks me the most about this ride between Maitê and Adriana is Adriana could have the woman she wanted and she is in this horrendous situation”, wrote another.

“This is very disrespectful to the person next to you”, amended yet another Twitter user.

