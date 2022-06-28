Maitê Proença says she wanted her girlfriend Adriana Calcanhoto to be a man and is criticized

For many netizens, Maitê’s speech sounds like lesbophobia
Metrópoles – Actress Maitê Proença was criticized on the web after saying, in an interview with JP magazine, that she preferred her girlfriend to be a man. In a serious relationship with singer Adriana Calcanhotto for almost a year, the ex-global said that, generally, she prefers to be involved with people of the opposite sex.
“I wanted her to be a man. For this activity I always liked men better. But she is a woman, I like her and I accept that,” she said. Then, imagining that the sentence wouldn’t sound good, she amended: “I know feminists and LGBTs won’t like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is, you know? I can try something different to be with her,” she continued.
For many internet users, Maitê’s speech sounds like lesbophobia. “I’m sorry Adriana is being exposed to this,” wrote one. “What shocks me the most about this ride between Maitê and Adriana is Adriana could have the woman she wanted and she is in this horrendous situation”, wrote another.
“This is very disrespectful to the person next to you”, amended yet another Twitter user.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247