Manager of a health center in AM pretended to be a doctor to sexually abuse a teenager | amazon

The manager of a health unit, 58 years old, was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual violence against a 17-year-old teenager, in the municipality of Beruri, in the interior of Amazonas, on Friday (24). According to the police, the The man pretended to be a doctor at the health center to practice abuse.

According to the authorities, two other young women went to the municipal police station on Monday (27) and said they were also victims of the same manager. O g1 requested a position from the City of Beruri and awaits a return.

The investigations began on June 17, when the teenager went to the police unit, accompanied by a guardianship counselor, to report that she had been a victim of sexual abuse during a consultation at a health center in Beruri.

1 of 1 The case was registered at the municipal police station. — Photo: Publicity/PC-AM. The case was registered at the municipal police station. — Photo: Publicity/PC-AM.

Also according to investigations, in addition to being suspected of committing the abuse, he acted illegally as a gynecologist, since he has no training.

The manager will answer for sexual violence through fraud and illegal practice of medicine and will be at the disposal of Justice. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

*Collaborated with Karla Melo, from Rede Amazônica.