Manchester City already agrees to negotiate Sterling with Chelsea and can earn almost R$ 400 million in ‘lightning operation’

According to ESPN, Manchester City will agree to trade Raheem Sterling with Chelsea if the London club reaches a minimum bid of £50m.

Raheem Sterling has a clear path to negotiate his departure to the Chelsea. O Manchester City decided that won’t stop a Blues proposal by the athlete, according to sources told ESPN.

The current champion of Premier League want to receive an offer between 50 and 60 million pounds (around R$320 million and R$385 million) by the attacker, who still have one more year of contract at Etihad Stadium. But if the numbers are right, chances are the move to Stamford Bridge will happen.

Sterling has made it clear that he is interested in a new challenge. after seven years at Manchester City, and was impressed by Chelsea’s plans to make him an important player under Thomas Tuchel.

The forward has postponed negotiations for the renewal of his contract with City for the fear that it could lose ground under Pep Guardiola. The 27-year-old believes he is more likely to have more regularity in the German coach’s team.

Sources told the ESPN that Manchester City would prefer Sterling to move abroad after initial interests from Bayern Munchen, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germainbut the managers will respect the player’s decision if he chooses Chelsea.

Sterling celebrates after scoring for Manchester City over Real Madrid EFE

New owner of Stamford Bridge club, Todd Boehly has already contacted City top hats to talk about Sterling. Sources told the ESPN that an agreement can be concluded relatively quickly.

If so, it would be Manchester City’s second deal with rivals from the ‘Big Six’, following the Gabriel Jesus transfer for the Arsenal in a negotiation of 45 million pounds (BRL 288 million).

Even if Raheem Sterling leaves, sources told ESPN which club will turn its attention to the hiring of a new left-back before thinking about the replacement for the attack.

Erling Haaland has already been signed for this season, while the club continues to reject loan offers from Argentine sensation Julian Alvarez, who will join the squad after leaving River Plate.

Guardiola also plans to use the young Cole Palmer more regularly, and there are no plans to let Riyad Mahrez leave. Manchester City have been linked to João Félix, but sources close to the club told ESPN that they have no interest in the attacker of the Madrid’s athletic.