Marcela forces Bianca to become a cleaning lady

In the next chapters of O Cravo e a Rosa, by Globo, Marcela and Bianca can’t get along and the bitch doesn’t like her husband’s daughter, Batista. After the wedding, the dondoca will become the owner of the house and will force Bianca to become a maid of the place without the consent of the girl’s father.

“Go there a little more, Bianca”, will ask the villain when she sees the young woman cleaning the house next to her. Annoyed, Bianca will retort the woman’s orders. “It’s not fair, Marcela. Every time my father goes out, you make me work!” she complains. “I still haven’t found a suitable maid. Since Mimosa left, we only have this slug from Benedita”, will analyze Marcela.

Batista’s wife will continue to complain. “Not that Mimosa made much difference because she was just soft-bodied, right?”, Alfinetará Marcela. “Mimosa cooked very well, Marcela”, the young woman will defend to the walls. “Just because Mimosa isn’t here doesn’t mean I should clean the whole house,” she complains. “Darling, she will do you good. Every woman should learn to take care of the home”, says the villain. “But why don’t you do anything?”, Bianca will ask and will get a reverse from the bitch.

Do you want to know first hand what will happen in the next chapters of the week of O Cravo e a Rosa? weekly, the Pop TV anticipates at first hand what will happen in this and all soap operas on Brazilian television. Just click here and select your favorite plot!