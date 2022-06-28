Mariana reveals fear about Jove to José Leôncio

Advertising Could not load ad

In the next chapters of the novel wetlandsuper production 21h on TV Globo, Mariana (Selma Egrei) talks with José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and reveals a fear related to the future of the family business.

The veteran says she is afraid that Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) choose to stay with Juma (Alanis Guillen) and give up the family business. In response, the farmer says that if the son of Madeleine (Karine Teles) give up taking care of finances, one of the other two children will take her place.

Mariana’s trip to the Pantanal takes place in the midst of a series of financial problems. worried about the mother, Sister (Camila Morgado) invites her to spend time in the Midwest, but she refuses to leave Rio de Janeiro.

However, when she sees her daughter getting ready to leave, she changes her mind and says she will just visit the place. In order not to go alone, the veteran takes zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) together to spend a few days in José Leôncio’s land. Time passes and the veteran takes a liking to the place, while the butler chooses to leave.

