Marvel Fans Find Continuity Error in Avengers Tower

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally made it to the catalog Disney+, and the ability to watch and rewatch at home gives fans a chance to hunt down the secrets they couldn’t catch in theaters. The most recent finding, for example, was a continuity error involving the avengers tower.

As well observed by the MCU_Directduring Stephen Strange’s opening match (Benedict Cumberbatch) against throats, at a given moment it is possible to see New York City in the background for a few seconds. It turns out that Avengers Tower is absent from view, with the MetLife – construction that occupies the site in real life – showing up instead of the huge base of the Avengers.

Check for continuity error Multiverse of Madness below:

As much as some are already speculating some kind of justification involving the disappearance of the building, the highest probability is an accident. The scene in question, like many of the films in marvel studiowas recorded on blue screen, with the view of New York digitally entered.

It is likely that the background was taken from an image bank, and as it would only be for a few seconds, there was no concern of editing the archive material to insert the own construction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the landscape.

