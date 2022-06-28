Mary Mara, ‘Law and Order’ and ‘Dexter’ actress, drowns at 61

What a sadness! Actress Mary Mara, known for appearing in series such as “Law and Order”, “Dexter” and “Ray Donovan”, drowned at age 61. The information was released by TMZ on Monday (27). According to the publication, the star drowned in the St. Lawrence after deciding to take a swim for exercise.

Mary was in Cape Vincent, New York, visiting her sister when the fatal accident happened. Police were called at 8 am on Sunday (26) about a possible drowning. Upon arriving at the scene, agents managed to find the body, which was identified as that of the actress.

A preliminary analysis did not indicate the cause of the drowning. The actress’ body will still undergo an autopsy, which should clarify the circumstances surrounding her death, and what would have led to the tragedy.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming,” said a statement from the New York State Police, according to People magazine. “The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.”completed the text.

Throughout her career, Mary has been in more than 20 movies and 40 series, such as “ER”“NYPD Blue”and “Lost”. She also starred in “Mr. Saturday Night”“The Hard Way” and “Love Potion #9″. Will be missed! We also leave our condolences to family and friends….