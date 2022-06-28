Mason’s Glove loses access to TikTok and WhatsApp account

Last Sunday (26th), the influencer Iran Ferreiraknown on social media as Glove de Pedreiro, revealed that his WhatsApp account had been hacked. A few hours later, he said that lost access to your profile on TikTok.

“I’m not even messing with TikTok, it’s asking for a password to enter TikTok now. The only people who know the password are the people there, my former managers,” said the influencer in a post on Instagram Stories. That’s bullshit, partner. I started on TikTok alone, with God, everyone knows there”.

In recent days, several controversies have arisen involving the influencer and his former manager. The drop in access would be linked to the end of the relationship between the parties — that is, it is not a cyber attack or anything like that.

Businessman’s response

Allan de Jesus, the businessman who took care of Luva de Pedreiro’s career, spoke on the same day and said that he had already been disconnected from his TikTok account by the new team responsible for Iran. The influencer’s former manager even blamed the team for ‘unintentionally blocking’ the use of the account.

Iran Ferreira has over 14 million followers on Instagram and over 17 million on TikTok.Source: Instagram

Regarding WhatsApp, the businessman said that the phone accounts that Luva de Pedreiro used were canceled after he discovered that he would no longer be responsible for the influencer.

“He used my line a few months ago and just today I decided to cancel. So, since he decided to go on without me, his team should have guided him today to go get another phone line so he could use it”, the businessman said in a video, in addition to stating that he is receiving several death threats on his behalf. of the controversy.

How it all began

The problem between the parties allegedly began after a controversy involving businessman Allan de Jesus, who allegedly closed a contract in which the influencer earns only 45% of the amount received to carry out advertising – meanwhile, Allan would get 45% and another influencer would earn 10 %.

According to a column published in the newspaper metropolisesthe influencer had two bank accounts that accounted for less than BRL 8,000 since the beginning of 2022. Therefore, Allan spoke out to explain that Luva de Pedreiro has about BRL 2 million to receive as of July this year.

Recently, according to the information, the businessman would also have barred an action of Glove de Pedreiro with football player Cristiano Ronaldo. The former manager reportedly turned down a disclosure contract with Nike.

Mason Glove has over 17 million followers on TikTok. The influencer was also the first man to be followed by the official profile of Instagram, a social network in which he has 15 million followers.