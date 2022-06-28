Mauro Cezar detonates Diego Ribas’ message to Flamengo fans: ‘Depressing’

Mauro Cezar detonated the message from Diego Ribas to Flamengo fans on this Monday’s “Bate Pronto” program. The commentator classified the publication of the red-black midfielder as “depressing” and stated that the shirt 10 does not reach the expectations of a club that wants to be champion

– How embarrassing. This is of no importance. This is media training. Those awful interviews he gives. He had stopped, but he came back with this thing of wanting to play with words. I find that depressing. A player, in the final stretch of his career, is resorting to this kind of thing to try to win fan sympathy. Gotta go there and play. He can no longer play at the level of a club that wants to be champions. That’s all – said Mauro Cezar on the Jovem Pan program.

– Diego Ribas, today, cannot deliver what is expected of a club that wants to be champions. On a team with lower pretensions, he can be useful. With the investments that Flamengo makes, it does not meet expectations. He was important in the club’s history, that’s not up for debate. It’s an attempt to keep a kite in the air that doesn’t work anymore, there’s no more wind – added Mauro.

The midfielder’s message generated repercussions on social media. After Flamengo’s victory over América-MG by 3-0 at MaracanãDiego Ribas published a photo next to Gabigol and said to the fans that the boos are sad and that dedication on the field will never be lacking.

Dear fan, I know perfectly well that we are experiencing an unstable moment as a team, that the results and our performance can and must improve! We also know that there is only one way to make this happen: hard work and dedication! After all, there is nothing that makes us happier than playing well, winning, being champions and receiving recognition from all of you. The mistakes we make bother us, defeats take our sleep, boos hurt and sadden us. We are privileged to wear this shirt and we know very well what it represents! As long as we’re here, we’ll give ourselves body and soul to make this club more and more a winner! You can be sure of it! And as for me, I’m still passionate about what I do and excited about what’s ahead, living and respecting the cycles of life, in peace and doing everything in my power! Whether inside the field (where I always want to be), or outside, so that everything happens in the best possible way! I love you, Flamingo.

Diego Ribas is one of the oldest players in the current red-black squad. With stints in the Brazilian national team and major European clubs, the midfielder arrived at Flamengo in 2016 as one of the main signings in recent years. With more than 250 matches for the club, Diego won Libertadores, two Brasileiros, four Estaduais, Supercopa do Brasil and Recopa Sudamericana for Flamengo.