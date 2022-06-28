MEC: Crmen Lcia asks PGR to include Bolsonaro in investigations

At the request of Minister Crmen Lcia, it is up to the Prosecutor’s Office to analyze whether there are indications to open an investigation against the president (photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF)

Minister Crmen Lcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a request from deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to be included in the investigation that investigates an alleged corruption scheme in the Ministry of Education.

Former MEC minister Milton Ribeiro was arrested last week for his alleged involvement in crimes of passive corruption and influence trafficking in a scheme to release funds from the ministry.

Reginaldo Lopes argues that it is necessary to investigate whether the chief executive was involved.

In a recording authorized by Justice, Ribeiro said that he was informed by Bolsonaro about the search and seizure by the Federal Police (PF). Now, it is up to the PGR to analyze whether there are indications to open an investigation against the president.

MPF investigation

Last Friday (24), the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) released a statement pointing out that President Jair Bolsonaro interfered in the case of former minister Milton Ribeiro. The case was forwarded to the STF, under the rapporteurship of Crmen Lcia.

The MPF indicates the suspicion of crimes of violation of functional secrecy and personal favoritism. Milton Ribeiro was released after judge Ney Bello, from the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), revoked the preventive detention of the former minister and pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura.