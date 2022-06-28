MEC’s ​​CPI: find out which senators signed the commission’s creation request | Policy

For the commission to start work, it is necessary that the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), read the document in plenary.

The Senate regiment provides that requests for opening CPIs must be signed by at least 27 senators – one third of the 81 that make up the House. Until the publication of this report, 30 parliamentarians had signed.

The creation of the CPI gained momentum last week, after former education minister Milton Ribeiro and denounced pastors were arrested by the Federal Police — they have already been released, but investigations continue (read details after list).

Find out below which senators signed the request for the creation of the CPI:

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) — author;

Paulo Paim (PT-RS);

Humberto Costa (PT-PE);

Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES);

Jorge Kajuru (Pode-GO);

Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN);

Paulo Rocha (PT-PA);

Omar Aziz (PSD-AM);

Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE);

Reguffe (Brazil-DF Union);

Leila Barros (PDT-DF);

Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN);

Jacques Wagner (PT-BA);

Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA);

Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP);

Nilda Gondim (MDB-PB);

Veneziano Vital do Rego (MDB-PB);

José Serra (PSDB-SP);

Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM);

Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE);

Cid Gomes (PDT-CE);

Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE);

Dario Berger (PSDB-SC);

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS);

Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS);

Rafael Tenório (MDB-AL);

Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF);

Giordano (MDB-SP);

Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI);

Confucio Moura (MDB-RO).

Milton Ribeiro says he received a call from Bolsonaro: ‘He thinks they will do a search and seizure’

Milton Ribeiro Prison

Milton Ribeiro was arrested on the 22nd – and released on the 23rd – in the Federal Police’s action investigating the alleged role of pastors in releasing funds from the Ministry of Education.

In March of this year, a recording became known in which Ribeiro, still as a minister, said that he prioritized the transfer of money to municipalities indicated by pastors and that, in doing so, he responded to a request from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Later, Milton Ribeiro denied it. He stated that he did not prioritize municipalities nominated by pastors and that Bolsonaro had not asked him to do so. The episode led to the resignation of the then minister.

With Ribeiro’s departure from office, the investigations left the STF and went to the Federal Court in Brasília. Judge Renato Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court, understood that, once released, Ribeiro and the pastors could interfere in the investigations and, therefore, ordered their arrest.