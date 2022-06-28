Meet the cast of the second season of Record Island – Photos

In July, Mariana Rios presents the new season of Record Island. To face the competition, 13 celebrities will need skill, an adventurous spirit and overcome living in confinement in search of the lost treasure. See who the contestants are! Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

“Then you will see the game really start“, warned Jaciara Dias. The competitor is experienced and has already participated in another reality show in Portugal. What will your trajectory be like in Brazil? Playback/Record TV

Influencer Vitória Bellato seems to see no problems in confinement: “I can get along well with people who are different from me”. Will it be like this until the end of the season? Playback/Record TV

The musician, comedian and judge of Sing with me Bruno Sutter shared his biggest concern on the reality show: “To be able to withstand confinement for so long”. Playback/Record TV

“I am a fearless woman“, declared the model Whendy Tavares. Is it not going to hit anything with fear when the challenges begin? Playback/Record TV

It seems that the ex-The Farm 13 Solange Gomes has a difficulty: “My weakness is the evidence“. Playback/Record TV

Publicist Ste Viegas reveals her views on the program: “You have to think strategically”. Playback/Record TV

“My biggest fear on the show is leaving and going into exile“, says actor and model Raphael Sander. Playback/Record TV

Singer Kaio Viana reveals his goal by accepting to participate in the reality: “We are here to overcome everything“. Playback/Record TV

Aline Dahlen is an actress and bodybuilder, she has participated in another reality show. “Gotta have your mind in place to be able to play well“, ponders Aline Dahlen, actress and bodybuilder Playback/Record TV

Inexperienced in reality show, actor Kaik Pereira warns: “I don’t know how it works, but I’m curious“. Playback/Record TV

“I’m not afraid”says surfer Nakagima, who has participated in other realities and has experience! Playback/Record TV

quite determined, the ex-The Farm 10 Caique Aguiar shoots: “I am extremely competitive and I came here with a single objective: to win the program”. Playback/Record TV