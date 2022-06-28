Metropolises and columnist Leo Dias apologize to Klara Castanho

Hours after actress Klara Castanho, 21, told on social media that she managed and donated a baby, which would be the result of a rape, columnist Leo Dias and the portal that hosts his column, Metrópoles, published apologies. to the artist, after publication of confidential data about the case.

Cited in articles on the subject, presenter Antônia Fontelle and journalist Matheus Baldi also spoke about the matter.

On Saturday (25), the young woman released an open letter on her social media profiles, hours after a series of attacks on Twitter criticizing her for not keeping the child. The movement was recorded after a demonstration by presenter Antônia Fontenelle, based on a video of Leo Dias in a TV interview. Both dealt with the matter without mentioning the actress’s name or the crime of rape.

After the disclosure of Klara Castanho’s open letter, the columnist published the name of the actress and the child’s birth data, including time and place of birth, whose secrecy is protected by the Statute of Children and Adolescents, in a report published on the Metrópoles website. The content was deleted just over two hours later.

According to Metrópoles, the site was wrong to have allowed details “about the sad case involving a woman in extreme vulnerability” to be published.

“There is no justification to support the argument of public interest in knowing details about a story in which the only interested parties are the victim and her family members. And, in this case, Justice and the Public Ministry, who intervened to help Klara in the adoption process. of the child”, said the communication vehicle in an official note.

In a similar way, journalist Leo Dias spoke on social media this Sunday (26). He apologized to Klara and gave details about how he had access to information about the actress, a month ago, and why, after finding out details by phone with the actress, shortly after delivery, he decided not to publish the case in his column.

“In the conversation, Klara told me about the violence she was a victim of. And her decision to give the child up for adoption. She asked me not to write about it. And I promptly promised her not to expose the story publicly. “, said Dias.

On June 16th, in an interview shown on June 16th on “The Noite”, presented by Danilo Gentili on SBT, Leo Dias, without mentioning Klara’s name, said that he knew “unbelievable” information about an actress, that her “bill” would arrive, as the case “involves lives” and, therefore, she would carry “big karma”.

Even on Saturday night, the UOL sought out Antônia Fontenelle, who claimed that she did not mention Klara Castanho’s name at any time and said: “what do I have to do with it?”. In the live that she had done on Thursday, the presenter correlated the actress’s case with “abandonment of incapable”

Despite the presenter talking about abandonment of the incapable, the “voluntary delivery for adoption” is a legal device, provided for in Law 13.509 of 2017, the so-called “Adoption Law”. The text amends the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute) and provides guidelines for the protection of pregnant women or mothers who want to deliver children for formal and legal adoption through the Children and Youth Justice.

Late on Sunday, Fontenelle published demonstrations on social media.

She released a video, aimed at Klara Castanho. In the message, she reiterates that she did not mention the actress’s name and stated that the information she had about the case was different from what Klara disclosed and that she is active against cases of sexual and domestic violence. Antônia Fontenelle offered to help punish the man who committed the act of violence against the actress.

Journalist Matheus Baldi, who publishes content about celebrities on his profile on the TikTok app and on SBT’s “Fofocalizando”, published a statement on the subject after being quoted in a report on TV Globo’s “Fantástico”.

Baldi confirmed that he published content stating that there was a suspicion that Klara Castanho could be pregnant and that he had made contact with the actress’ press office, until then without a response. According to the journalist, the publication was deleted after being informed by the actress of what had happened.

“From then on, I understood that only Klara would have the right to speak out on the matter – and only if she wanted to”, he says. “Reflection and behavior change become extremely necessary”, continues Matheus Baldi on his Instagram account.

Check out the position of Metropolis:

About the Klara Castanho episode, we were wrong. Metrópoles should not have allowed columnist Leo Dias, who publishes his columns on the portal, to give details about the sad case involving a woman in a situation of extreme vulnerability.

There is no justification to support the argument of public interest in knowing details about a story in which the only interested parties are the victim and his family members. And, in this case, Justice and the Public Ministry, who intervened to help Klara in the process of adopting the child.

In relation to Klara Castanho, we practice bad journalism.

It’s not an excuse. But the circumstances in this episode contributed to the error taking a while to correct. The story aired around 9pm and was taken down two hours later.

Like other Metrópoles columnists, Leo Dias has the autonomy to publish his information. Although the portal makes a reservation that the content of columnists does not necessarily reflect the position of the vehicle, it is clear that, if we publish the columnist on our page, we are responsible for the content transmitted.

In a vehicle that publishes around 400 pieces of content per day, errors, unfortunately, can occur. Both information and evaluation. And, in general, we are quick to do whatever it takes to correct any misunderstandings.

This post took place on Saturday night, at the end of the day, when there were very few colleagues in the newsroom. We failed not to immediately notice that the story had been published by the columnist’s staff.

This does not exempt the Metrópoles team from blame. We all make mistakes. And for that, we apologize to Klara. She doesn’t deserve judgment. She doesn’t deserve exposure. She deserves welcome, respect and empathy from all of us.

The sad episode will serve as a lesson for us to make a deep assessment of procedures in our routines. To all readers, a respectful apology.

Leo Dias mentioned, without mentioning the actress’s name, the case of Klara Castanho in an interview with The Noite, on June 16 Image: Playback/YouTube

Check out Leo Dias’ full apology:

A little over a month ago, I was approached by a professional from a private hospital. She insisted that she needed to speak with me to report an unusual case that had occurred a few hours ago in that nursing home.

The girl, on condition of anonymity, told me that, for the first time, the birth of a child could not be registered at the maternity ward. No birth data could be included in the system.

I was surprised to learn that the woman who gave birth to that child was Klara Castanho. Until that moment, I had no idea of ​​the context of violence involving pregnancy. My contact with Klara was not close, but a few months ago, her mother sent me a loving message on Instagram and I thought that I should, through this contact, send a message to her in order to understand what was happening.

At that point, I didn’t have all the facts. I didn’t know she had been raped. Klara answered me a few hours later. We got to talk on the phone.

In the conversation, Klara told me about the violence she was a victim of. And her decision to give the child up for adoption. She asked me not to write about it. And I promptly pledged to her not to expose the story publicly.

Klara’s story was so impactful, that story was so disturbing, that, in a thoughtless act, I offered to adopt the child. And since that moment, this story has not left my head. I confided this to two close people.

More than a month has passed. I remained without writing about the story. But since May, I have been surprised by videos and posts in which influencers have reported the case or part of it. I avoided, as I had committed myself, to reveal the identity of the actress, even having been provoked to speak about the case.

The post I made reporting the birth of the child and adoption came after the letter Klara wrote about everything she had been through. She was cowardly exposed. I am aware of this.

I was wrong to publish any line in this regard. Even though the revelation of the story didn’t come from me, even though Klara wrote a public letter narrating the pain she felt with all this violence and I only wrote about it after her letter was published.

Even if I knew everything from the beginning, I shouldn’t have written a single line about this story or made any comments about something I have no right to say. Despite my proximity to the fact, I recognize that I have no idea of ​​this woman’s pain. And for that, I sincerely ask Klara’s forgiveness.