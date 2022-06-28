Militão leaves wife about to give birth in Spain to enjoy vacation







Netizens criticized Eder Militão’s post on social networks; the star is in Brazil while his pregnant wife is in Spain Photo: Playback/Instagram

The relationship between Eder Militão and Karoline Lima continues to generate controversy on social media. the ace of Real Madrid is on vacation in Brazil while karoline, who is in the final stretch of pregnancy, is still in Spain. On Sunday, the 26th, the player shared a photo with his family on Instagram and wrote: “Domingo junino em Família”, but netizens did not forgive and criticized the athlete.

“The child is almost born and he in Brazil”, “Where’s Karoline and Cecília [nome escolhida para a filha]?’ are among the most liked comments on the publication of militancy.

In this weekend, karoline told followers that he spent the night in the hospital after experiencing contractions. The false alarm wasn’t the only scare. She also suffered fluid loss, but after undergoing tests on Monday, the 27th, she reassured fans. “Everything is fine with Cecília, people”, wrote the player’s wife, who also informed that Cecília is already with almost 3 kg and the amount of liquid is normal.

Also over the weekend, Karoline ripped off the wallpaper from the mansion she shares with Militão in Spain. She took advantage of the absence of the ace who was an advocate of decoration.