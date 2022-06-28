Ministry of Justice questions Uber and 99 for travel cancellations | Technology

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Ministry of Justice questions Uber and 99 for travel cancellations | Technology 1 Views

In a statement, Senacon explained that it intends to obtain more details about the application’s policy for travel cancellations and the operation of complaint channels.

The secretariat also seeks to clarify whether there are penalties for any irregularities committed by partner drivers of the companies.

The agency stated that “the alleged practices have been reported by the press” and said it had identified demands from customers about problems related to the non-provision of the service, as well as undue charges and difficulties in reimbursement.

Senacon reported that the notification to Uber and 99 was issued last Monday (20). The document establishes a period of 10 days for companies to provide information.

In a note, Uber stated that it will respond to all clarifications requested by the National Consumer Secretariat within the deadline set by the agency.

“Partner drivers are independent professionals and, like users, can cancel trips when they deem necessary. Excessive cancellations, however, represent abuse of the resource and constitute a violation of the Community Code for misuse of the platform, as they interfere with its functioning and intentionally harm the experience of other users and drivers”, highlighted the company.

The g1 also looked for 99 and is waiting for a placement.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Income Tax 2022: 2nd batch of refund will be released this Thursday; see if you are in the group | Income tax

Click here to inquire For this lot, the payment of R$ 6.3 billion to 4.25 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved