Ministry of Justice questions Uber and 99 for travel cancellations | Technology

In a statement, Senacon explained that it intends to obtain more details about the application’s policy for travel cancellations and the operation of complaint channels.

The secretariat also seeks to clarify whether there are penalties for any irregularities committed by partner drivers of the companies.

The agency stated that “the alleged practices have been reported by the press” and said it had identified demands from customers about problems related to the non-provision of the service, as well as undue charges and difficulties in reimbursement.

Senacon reported that the notification to Uber and 99 was issued last Monday (20). The document establishes a period of 10 days for companies to provide information.

In a note, Uber stated that it will respond to all clarifications requested by the National Consumer Secretariat within the deadline set by the agency.

“Partner drivers are independent professionals and, like users, can cancel trips when they deem necessary. Excessive cancellations, however, represent abuse of the resource and constitute a violation of the Community Code for misuse of the platform, as they interfere with its functioning and intentionally harm the experience of other users and drivers”, highlighted the company.