Ministry opens case against CVC (CVCB3), Decolar, 123 Milhas, Max Milhas and Viajanet

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security has opened an administrative proceeding against CVC (CVCB3), Decolar, 123 Milhas, Max Milhas and Viajanet due to consumer complaints to Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) about the provision of services in 2020 and 2021.

The five investigated tourism agencies presented the highest number of complaints on the consumer.gov.br platform during the pandemic, when the tourism sector suffered from mobility and travel restrictions.

The secretariat says it will investigate whether there were violations of the Consumer Protection Code (CDC) in cancellations, rebookings, refunds and reuse of travel credits and reservations. Among the main problems reported were the difficulty to change or cancel the contract/service and the difficulty or delay in returning amounts paid and refunding, in addition to withholding amounts.

The government says companies can be fined up to R$13 million, in addition to suffering other punishments, if convicted.

It also says that the numbers of complaints had two peaks in these two years: the first from April 2020, with the beginning of restrictions on tourism due to the pandemic, and the second, a year later, when companies should start refunding the consumers who had trips canceled.

Sought, CVC stated in a note that “it has not yet been notified of the opening of the administrative process, but emphasizes that it follows travel policies in accordance with current legislation”. “The company values ​​respect and transparency with all its customers and partners and continues with its service channels available for any questions”.

Decolar, on the other hand, said that “it is trying to gain access to the process, but adds that it maintains constant dialogue with the bodies of the National Consumer Defense System, including Senacon, aiming at the continuous improvement of its customer service practices”.

Consumer.gov.br

The consumer.gov.br website is a public and free service of the federal government that allows direct contact between consumers and companies to resolve consumer disputes over the internet.

The participation of companies is voluntary and is only allowed for those that formally adhere to the service. The consumer, in turn, must identify himself and present all data and information related to the complaint.

Fine to take off

Last week, Senacon fined Decolar R$ 2.5 million for offering different prices for hotel reservations in Brazil, according to the country of the consumer (a practice known in the market as “geopricing”).

The secretariat says that a fine was also imposed because the company favored foreign customers, hiding the availability of accommodations for Brazilian consumers – which, according to the National Consumer Secretary, Rodrigo Roca, violates “the most basic consumer right, which is the right to the information”.

“It is the essence of the contract and ensures transparency in the consumer relationship. Therefore, the information must be complete, free and useful, so that the consumer understands what he is purchasing or contracting, for the full exercise of freedom of choice”, said Roca in a statement.

Complaint of competitor

The complaint was made by a competing company, Booking, and the evidence includes simulations with research on price and availability of hotels made through computers in São Paulo and Buenos Aires. Different values ​​were recorded for the same reservations and same accommodations, on the same dates, with values ​​up to 29% higher for Brazilian consumers.

Decolar appealed the conviction, saying that it never practiced such practices and that the tax laws of the countries are different (which would cause the difference in prices). Senacon partially accepted the appeal and reduced the fine from R$7.5 million to R$2.5 million.

It is no longer possible to appeal the decision to Senacon, but the company can appeal the fine in ordinary courts, for example. Regarding the conviction, Decolar stated that “it reiterates that it does not practice ‘geopricing’ and that it is contesting the decision through the competent channels”.

