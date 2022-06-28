Missile hits mall with over 1,000 people in Ukraine – News

A Russian missile hit a “busy” shopping center in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, local authorities said, adding that the death toll could be very high.

Kyrylo Tymochenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, said at least two people were killed and 20 others were injured. “Rescue operations continue,” he wrote on Telegram.





“Occupants fired a missile at a mall where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire and rescue teams are fighting the fire. The number of victims is impossible to imagine,” President Volodmyr Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

He accompanied his message with a video that shows the mall on fire, with large columns of smoke and fire trucks.











‼️President Zelensky published a video of the consequences of the strike on Kremenchuk. The invaders fired rockets at the shopping center, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are there, and the number of victims is unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Qwgvte19df — Ukraine NOW (@UkraineNowMedia) June 27, 2022









“The missile shot in Kremenchuk hit a very busy place without any relation to the hostilities,” Vitali Maletsky, mayor of the city, which had 220,000 inhabitants before the war, denounced on Facebook. “There are dead and wounded. More details will come,” he added.

Regional governor Dmytro Lunin denounced a “war crime” and a “crime against humanity” as well as an “unconcealed and cynical act of terror against the civilian population”.



