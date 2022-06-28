Moto G82 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S: which is better for less than BRL 3,000? – 06/28/2022

Disputes between intermediary cell phones are true “scythe fights in the dark”. The goal, of course, is always to offer as many features as possible without this meaning extrapolating to a point where this segment is very sensitive: price.

Both the recently released Motorola Moto G82 5G and the not-so-new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S jump headfirst into this difficult mission. The most interesting thing here is that both are very similar devices, including the launch price: R$ 2,999.

The question that remains here is: in which of the two cases does the R$ 3 thousand spent revert to more benefits? Below we compare the technical sheets of the two and try to answer this question.

Moto G82 5G

Height: 160.9 mm

Width: 74.5mm

Thickness: 8mm

Weight: 173 g

Redmi Note 11S

Height: 159.9 mm

Width: 73.9mm

Thickness: 8.1 mm

Weight: 179 g

With such equivalent measures and similar construction, with a plastic housing and back covered with the same material, appearance would be the best way to differentiate the devices, right?

So-so. That’s because both Motorola and Xiaomi use similar concepts, such as the selfie camera occupying only one spot on the screen and the glossy finish on the back.

In general, the Moto G82 has more rounded lines which, at least in theory, would make your hand feel more “fitted” when holding it. The Xiaomi, in turn, has slightly more square cutouts.

At the rear, a noticeable difference is that the camera niche of the Redmi Note 11S stands out more, while that of the Moto G82 is more “camouflaged”. Here, it’s a matter of personal taste.

Ah, something important: opting for any of them, it’s good to keep them away from the water. That’s because neither of them has resistance to dips, only dust and splashes.

VERDICT: a tie.

Moto G82 5G

pOLED 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Redmi Note 11S

Amoled 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Here the most noticeable differences begin. Motorola’s larger screen, in addition to pleasing those who enjoy large display, also makes the edges on the front of the device less noticeable than seen on Xiaomi. And that makes it a device with the most beautiful “front”.

The main difference in this regard, however, you will not see in the size – suitable for watching videos and playing games – but in the technology.

While the construction of the displays is similar, the Motorola’s higher refresh rate means that everything shown on it will move more smoothly than seen on the Xiaomi.

So, if you enjoy watching videos or playing games on your cell phone, chances are, in visual terms, you’ll enjoy using the Motorola more for that.

VERDICT: victory of Moto G82 5G.

Moto G82 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Both have batteries with good capacity, which has become standard in the segment: 5,000 mAh. It is an indication that you will be able to use any of them for more than a day without recharging once the battery is full.

One problem that owners of these devices will not have is the lack of a charger: both come with plug adapters in the box. And they are fast-charging models, with the Motorola one being 30 W and the Xiaomi one being 33 W.

VERDICT: a tie.

Moto G82 5G

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

Front: 16 MP wide-angle

Redmi Note 11S

Rear: 108MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor

Front: 16 MP wide-angle

Main

The phones have a triple camera setup on the back. The type of sensor indicates that, regardless of your choice, you will have in your hands a device that is more geared towards medium and short distance photos. And that probably won’t let you down in this regard.

Here, the advantage goes to Xiaomi for offering a wide-angle lens with more than twice the megapixels and also for having a dedicated depth sensor, which tends to generate better quality blurred background photos.

VERDICT: victory of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S.

Selfie

The tie in megapixel count sets the tone here. The Motorola has a set with a larger aperture shutter, which implies that you will be able to get better results with it in those photos with low light.

The difference, however, is not big and enough for him to beat his rival in this regard.

VERDICT: a tie.

Moto G82 5G

Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (octa-core, 2.2 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Redmi Note 11S

Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 (octa-core, 2.05 GHz)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Here we have a considerable difference. The Moto G82’s processor, graphics card and modem set is superior to that of the Note 11S.

This goes not only for the speed of the processor, but for the technologies used and the support for 5G, which Motorola has and Xiaomi does not.

Considering the numbers, you’ll get superior performance with the Moto G82, both for everyday tasks and for more “daring” things like gaming.

It’s important to point out that neither one here offers high-end performance, but it’s more likely that you’ll have a better experience in this regard if you take the Motorola home.

VERDICT: victory of Moto G82 5G.

In terms of useful features, the handsets tie. There is a fingerprint sensor on the side for unlocking and biometric authentication, a dedicated headphone jack and microSD card support to expand storage memory.

The main difference here is that the Moto G82 supports 5G networks and Xiaomi, even though it was released this year, does not.

VERDICT: victory of Moto G82 5G.

Motorola Moto G82 5G: from R$2,699 (in retail stores)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S: from R$1,483 (in retail stores)

If you have a little more money to invest, the Moto G82 is more worth the investment. The device surpasses the rival in key points, such as screen and performance, without suffering a washout in the only aspect it loses, which is the rear camera. And it still supports 5G networks, which tend to become popular in the coming years.

However, if the budget is tighter, the Redmi Note 11S is still a good mid-range phone within the price it currently costs.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Moto G82 5G.