MP-SP sends police to investigate change of electoral domicile of Tarcísio de Freitas | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Electoral prosecutor Luiz Fernando Guedes requested the opening of a police investigation to investigate possible irregularities in the declaration of electoral domicile of former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio Freitas, pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo by the Republicans party.

The information was confirmed on Monday afternoon (27) by the press office of the State Public Ministry. The investigation will be carried out by the Federal Police of São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo.

THE GloboNews found that the change of electoral domicile of the Republican candidate from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo has been the subject of investigation by the Electoral Prosecutor’s Office since April this year.

The request stems from “several complaints about possible irregularities in the declaration of electoral domicile of Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas”, according to the MP-SP.

The complaint was made by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, which stated that Tarcísio does not live in the property indicated to the Electoral Court in São José dos Campos, in Vale do Paraíba. The Electoral Prosecutor’s Office informed that “it will continue to monitor the investigation process and will manifest itself as soon as the investigations are concluded”.

In a note, Freitas’ press office, the opposition’s initiative, was received as “another sign of discomfort with the strengthening and continuous growth of Tarcísio de Freitas’ pre-candidacy.”

“It is, at the same time, an act of disrespect towards the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Judiciary, since they have already been provoked with similar questions and recognized the regularity of Tarcísio’s situation. and Judiciary and duly accepted.

According to Freitas’s press office, which is supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Freitas has a lease in São José dos Campos and the change of his electoral domicile took place legally.

On Thursday (9), the PSOL filed a request with the Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo (TRE-SP) to investigate the transfer of Freitas’ electoral domicile “on the eve of the election”.

“Having lived in Brasília and been carrying out his family and professional activities for a long time (including in the exercise of various positions in the federal structure in the Capital), it is therefore essential to find out what the reasons were, and what are the proofs of fulfilling the requirements that authorized the transfer took place”, says the request signed by Juliano Medeiros, president of the party and author of the action.

In another case, the TRE-SP rejected on Tuesday (7), by four votes to two, the transfer of the electoral domicile of former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) to São Paulo. With that, Moro will not be able to be a candidate for the Senate or for federal deputy, as he intended, as well as any other position in this year’s state elections. Appeals can be made to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“The Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office announces that it has received several complaints about possible irregularities in the declaration of electoral domicile of Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, based on an article in the Folha de São Paulo newspaper under the title “Tarcísio does not live in a property indicated to the Electoral Justice” In view of the representations sent to the Electoral Prosecutor’s Office dealing with this topic and based on the aforementioned journalistic material, a criminal investigation was requested to clarify the facts. the closing of the investigations”.