MPF opens investigation to determine possible billionaire loss with IBAMA order that exempts violators from fines | Environment

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) launched an investigation to determine the legality of an Ibama order that may exempt the payment of “thousands” of fines for environmental infractions applied to companies and individuals between 2008 and 2019.

Violators pay only one in every 100 environmental fines imposed by ICMBio in the country

The MPF’s civil inquiry was initially revealed in a report by Agência Pública published this Monday (27), which points out that the damage resulting from the order could cost around 3.6 billion reais to the public coffers. The initiation of the procedure was confirmed by the g1.

O g1 contacted Ibama and the Federal Public Ministry, which did not respond until the last update of this report.

According to the complaint by the National Association of Environmental Servants (Ascema) to the MPF, the order of the president of Ibama, Eduardo Bim, signed at the end of March, could result in “enormous environmental damage”.

This is because, still according to the representation, the act annuls a procedural step that aims to presentation of final arguments by the entity operated via public notice, a procedure that was provided for by federal decree between 2008 and 2019.

Bim’s order alleges that notifying offenders in this way is considered invalid in cases where it is possible to determine the location of offenders and says that all procedural acts subsequent ones become invalid.

The complaint by Ascema, an entity that represents civil servants in the environmental area working at Ibama, the Forest Service, ICMBio and the Ministry of the Environment, points out that this annulment will result in the statute of limitations (when the punishment is extinguished) of thousands of infraction notices, with “gigantic loss of work for IBAMA’s employees, as well as gigantic loss of credits and environmental compensation”.

In the representation, Ascema states that the president of Ibama did not analyze or consider that among the affected processes there may have been the presentation of final arguments by the assessed party and that the subpoena over the internet, where public notice was published on the Ibama website, was allowed.

“Therefore, since situations are different from those judicialized and addressed, the final allegations should not have been declared null and void if the defendant was registered in the electronic system and received communication of the electronic progress in SEI or DOC.IBAMA”, says the association, in the complaint.

Ascema also points out that the dispatch does not consider the path of environmental conciliation, something that, reinforces the note, should be encouraged by IBAMA, as determined by a normative instruction issued by the environmental agency itself.

“It is also strange that the contested Order (seeing its sanctioning right questioned judicially in some specific cases) has suddenly abandoned its right sustained for 13 years instead of considering the path of environmental conciliation in which both parties, IBAMA and the assessed party, could compose and win both”, he reinforces.

Documents show that Ibama facilitated the export of illegally harvested timber

Servers ask IBAMA to ‘clean up’ after investigation that revealed illegal timber exports

(VIDEO: In October 2019, the president of IBAMA stated that the agency had a deficit of R$19 million and contracts without payment for months.)