MPT investigates dead security working conditions at VillageMall | Rio de Janeiro



Jorge Luiz Antunes, worked as a freelancer at the VillageMall mall – Reproduction

Published 06/27/2022 12:22 | Updated 06/27/2022 13:20

Rio – The Public Ministry of Labor of RJ (MPT-RJ) filed a complaint that security guard Jorge Luíz Antunes, 49, killed during a robbery at VillageMall, a luxury shopping mall in Barra da Tijuca, did not have employment, training, and who earned R$180 for a 12-hour shift. The information was confirmed by the report with the prosecutor Guadalupe Couto, who forwarded the case for distribution and analysis. The security guard was killed on Saturday, the 25th, during a robbery at a jewelry store. His body will be buried this Monday.

As reported by family members of Antunes to the DAY, the security guard had been unemployed for five years, had been working as a freelancer at the mall for about a year and a half. He left a wife and four children.

“It was cowardice. They shot him in the face, he put his hands in front of him to defend himself. He was the head of the family. My aunt worked as a general services assistant and lost her job a month ago. They were going to start a construction to renovate their house. The material is bought and the bricklayer would go there today. Working at the mall was his bread and butter”, said Kênia Cristina Antunes, 29, the security guard’s niece.

According to Kênia, the family was going to the birthday party when a cousin called saying that something serious had happened to their uncle. A mall security guard went to the home of Antunes’ relatives, said that there had been a robbery at the place and that he had been shot and died. “This man ordered us to go to the IML, but the body was not there. Then we went to the mall and everything had already been dismantled and the floor was even cleaned. My uncle’s documents disappeared, they said that the robbers took it. A man and a woman military police came to us and said they would assist the family, but so far no one has come.” A Flamenguist, Antunes was very close to his family. Before acting as security, he worked unloading trucks. His children are adults and two of them also provide security services at the mall.

Antunes’ brother died two months ago of leptospirosis

Ana Maria, Antunes’ sister, was very emotional at the IML this morning. She remembers that two months ago another brother of theirs died of leptospirosis: “He was family, father. He was going to be 50 years old on October 3rd. He was the godfather of my 32-year-old son. He was our love. We are five brothers, he was one of the last. died of leptospirosis. He was working honestly and supporting his family.”

A task force was assembled by the police to find the criminals.