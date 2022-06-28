MPT investigates dead security working conditions at VillageMall | Rio de Janeiro

Jorge Luiz Antunes, worked as a freelancer at the VillageMall mallreproduction
Published 06/27/2022 12:22 | Updated 06/27/2022 13:20
As reported by family members of Antunes to the DAY, the security guard had been unemployed for five years, had been working as a freelancer at the mall for about a year and a half. He left a wife and four children.
“It was cowardice. They shot him in the face, he put his hands in front of him to defend himself. He was the head of the family. My aunt worked as a general services assistant and lost her job a month ago. They were going to start a construction to renovate their house. The material is bought and the bricklayer would go there today. Working at the mall was his bread and butter”, said Kênia Cristina Antunes, 29, the security guard’s niece.
“This man ordered us to go to the IML, but the body was not there. Then we went to the mall and everything had already been dismantled and the floor was even cleaned. My uncle’s documents disappeared, they said that the robbers took it. A man and a woman military police came to us and said they would assist the family, but so far no one has come.”
A Flamenguist, Antunes was very close to his family. Before acting as security, he worked unloading trucks. His children are adults and two of them also provide security services at the mall.
Antunes’ brother died two months ago of leptospirosis
“He was family, father. He was going to be 50 years old on October 3rd. He was the godfather of my 32-year-old son. He was our love. We are five brothers, he was one of the last. died of leptospirosis. He was working honestly and supporting his family.”
A task force was assembled by the police to find the criminals.