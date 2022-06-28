Musical director, toadas lifter and mother Catirina interpreter leave Garantido

Three more members of Boi Garantido announced their departure from Bumba and added to the list of dissidents. This time, the musical director Leonardo Pantoja, the toada lifter Edilson Santana, in addition to Rogely Ferreira Patrocinio, who played Catirina, left the bull red. Like David Assayag and Sebastião Jr., the three used social media to announce their farewell.

Leonardo Pantoja explained that yesterday (26), his contractual cycle with Garantido ended, and with him, regardless of results, his passage through the association and the DGE.

“Of the responsibilities entrusted to me, and even those accumulated, I have the meek awareness that I performed them with dignity and respect for the professional commitment signed, within my (im)possibilities, facing each of the countless vicissitudes that made my way” , he said in the publication.

Tune lifter Edilson Santana, in his publication, explained that his departure was aimed at making Garantido stronger. In an enigmatic tone, Edilson mentioned Sebastião Júnior, who yesterday announced his departure from Garantido. According to him “the nation needs dear Sebastião Júnior and it will have him”.

Catirina’s interpreter, Rogely Patrocinio, thanked her for participating and said she had fulfilled a dream, with pride, inspired by women she admired as much as Catirina.

“I wish for the next Catirina to perpetuate the legacy and for the board to provide the protagonism that mother Catirina and father Francisco deserve, after all, what would this story be without Caritirina’s desire?!”, he said.

