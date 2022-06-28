“Must have courage”; Mauro César warns about Flamengo striker and subject reverberates on the web

Flamengo won again in the Brasileirão. Without difficulties, Mais Querido, which had more than 40,000 fans at Maracanã, last Saturday (18), beat América Mineiro 3-0, in a game valid for the 14th round of the national tournament. The goals were scored by Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Marinho. However, not everything was cause for celebration after the clash against the Minas Gerais team.

That’s because Gabigol, although he opened the scoring, lost two goals face to face with Matheus Cavichioli and also missed a penalty. This angered not only Dorival Júnior, who ended up exchanging shirt number 9 for Everton Ribeiro, but also the crowd, who booed the striker when he left the field. In the mixed zone, the athlete mocked those who criticized him and talked about the goals he has scored for the club since his arrival.

Who hasn’t liked the way the striker has been acting is Mauro Cezar Pereira. During Posse de Bola, the journalist needs to receive advice on account of attitudes towards the crowd. In the professional’s view, the athlete may be experiencing some problem off the field since his attitudes have not been beneficial for him or for Flamengo.

“Someone in Flamengo needs to have the courage to talk to him and find out what’s going on. He is replaced, is booed by a part of the crowd and applauded by others. Then he laughs with a half smile. What are you laughing at? He missed a penalty, something that doesn’t usually happen, the first time he takes a penalty out in Flamengo, the other two he missed were on the beam”began by saying Mauro Cezar.

“When he misses the penalty, the game gets a little dramatic there because it’s 1 to 0, the tide is no longer good, there’s a goal well disallowed in a clamorous offside by América-MG, but when the ball hits the net the fan is scared. Then the goals happened, it was supposed to be too much, he missed two very clear chances”, concluded the journalist.