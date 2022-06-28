Mysterious hepatitis: WHO reports more than 920 cases and 18 deaths | Health

Pixabay Brazil recorded seven deaths from the disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already recorded 920 probable cases of acute hepatitis of mysterious origin in children. Of these, 45 (5%) required transplants and 18 (2%) died.

The number represents an increase of 240.7% compared to the previous bulletin, published on May 27, which counted 270 suspected cases of the disease. The outbreak affects 33 countries. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health investigates 88 cases and seven deaths.

The disease, which affects children and adolescents, has worried health authorities around the world, since its causative agent has not yet been identified. Half of the reported cases are in Europe.

The UK is the most affected country, with 267 records. In second place are the Americas, with 383 cases, including 305 in the United States of America, followed by the Western Pacific, Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The actual number of cases is believed to be higher than that, due to low surveillance for the detection of the disease. The outbreak was initially detected on 5 April, when the UK notified 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown cause in children under 10 years of age to the WHO. All were previously healthy.