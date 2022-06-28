Nelson Piquet uses racist term to refer to Lewis Hamilton

Former driver Nelson Piquet used a term considered racist to refer to Lewis Hamilton when commenting on an accident between the Briton and Max Verstappen at the Silverstone Grand Prix, in the 2021 Formula 1 season.

In a video interview with journalist Ricardo Oliveira, in November 2021, Piquet calls Hamilton a “neguinho” when comparing the accidents involving Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, in 1990, at the start of the Japanese GP, and what happened 31 years later, at the British GP. The excerpt from the interview was published by the channel Enerto, which specializes in motorsport, and was reflected in the networks, with criticism of the three-time champion, whose speech was identified as racist (see below). The term when used in a derogatory way or with the intention of offending is considered racist.

“The little nigga [Lewis Hamilton] put the car in and didn’t leave [desviar]. Senna didn’t do that. Senna left straight away. The nigga put the car in and didn’t let [Verstappen desviar]. The little black guy left the car because he couldn’t pass two cars on that curve. He made a joke. His luck was that only the other [Verstappen] fucked up He did a hell of a lot,” said the three-time world champion.

Last year, Hamilton and Verstappen fought a point-to-point dispute for the leadership of the Worlds. At Silverstone, Hamilton touched the tire on Verstappen’s car which spun and crashed into the protective barrier, causing the race to be interrupted for more than 40 minutes. The race was restarted, and Hamilton received a 10-second penalty. Despite this, the Briton won the race, with Charles Leclerc in second. The Red Bull driver, who won the World Cup.

It is worth remembering that Nelson Piquet’s daughter, Kelly Piquet, is Max Verstappen’s girlfriend.

Canal Enerto posted on YouTube a cut of an interview that Nelson Piquet gave on 11/03/2021 to Ricardo Oliveira. In the excerpt, Nelson comments on the accident between Lewis and Max at Silverstone. When referring to Lewis, Piquet uses a word with a racist connotation. Check out: pic.twitter.com/FzKCJaPZPI — Paddock Gossip (@fofocaspaddock) June 22, 2022

I admit that for many years I had Nelson Piquet as an idol. Today I am deeply ashamed, he is a disgusting being, bolsonarista, sexist, reactionary and RACIST. The way he refers to Lewis Hamilton, calling him “the little nigger”, is DEPLORABLE as well as criminal. pic.twitter.com/zum9S6ud4s — Rodrigo (Toothpick) Cebrian (@rodcebrian) June 22, 2022