New Cubot Pocket: Mini Cell Phone, a thousand possibilities

We are wrapped and immersed in technology. With the various possibilities, smartphones emerged, which allow universal access to processes and information in the palm of the hand. Always looking to innovate in the market, the Chinese company Cubot has been innovating in devices, covering questions such as practicality and innovation.

The company has been in the mobile device market for a decade and has been demonstrating advances and modernity in its devices. The brand’s newest smartphone is the Cubot Pocketwhich promises quality and sophistication in a smaller version than its predecessors.

The Cubot Pocket

It is a trend in the market for cell phones to be even larger so that they can accommodate the diverse needs of users. However, Cubot thought differently when they designed the Cubot Pocket.

designed for better user comfort, the smartphone has 4 inches, fitting perfectly in the user’s hand. Furthermore, he seeswhich allows be transported discreetly in small pockets of backpacks or garments. Its design allows the smartphone to be handled with just one handmaking it possible to reach all areas of your screen with just your thumb.

When it comes to storage and capacity, the Cubot Pocket isn’t far behind. With one capacity of 4GB of RAM, 64GB ROM and possibility of expansion with 128GB cardit is perfect for your applications and all your online needs.

As a complement, Cubot Pocket even gives you the possibility to have two numbers! This is because the device has dual nano SIM card slotfacilitating the daily life of those who only use a smartphone to take care of work and life, organizing so that the two do not mix.

already the battery has power of 3000mAh, even for a device in its Pocket version. With this, it is allowed to use the smartphone for a whole day with the normal flow of interaction within the interfaces. Going further, Cubot Pocket is updated with Android 11while retaining all the features needed for a quality smartphone.

Taking into account design and versatility for today, the device is also available for purchase in 3 different colorsletting the user choose the one that best suits their style.

This newest innovation from Cubot is coming out on average, on the 26th and 27th of June, for approximately R$630.00 (119.99 USD) at its worldwide launch (pricing may vary according to the practices of each brand partner). You can purchase by AliExpress through that link.

You are already convinced that the Cubot Pocket may be the right choice for you, who are thinking about getting a new cell phone? So don’t waste time. Check out more about the smartphone of the moment hereand guarantee yours!

Price verified on 06/24 and set out in this article according to the dollar exchange rate of the day.