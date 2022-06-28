New factory in Goiana will generate 4 thousand jobs; learn more about vacancies

The president of the Vivix flat glass factory, Henrique Lisboa, signed, this Monday (27.06), with the governor Paulo Câmara, a protocol of intentions for the construction of its second production line in the state, next to the current plant, located in the municipality of Goiana, Mata Norte.

The company will start to manufacture extra clear glass, in addition to the lines already produced today – clear, colored, mirrored, laminated, painted and sun protection flat glass. The products manufactured in the two plants will be sold throughout Brazil, in addition to a portion destined for export.

According to the president of Vivix Vidros Planos, the expansion works will begin in December of this year, with an estimated completion date of around 30 months.

“During the works, around 4,000 jobs will be created and, when in operation, the two plants together will generate approximately 600 direct jobs and 2,400 indirect jobs. It is a high-tech investment, which will generate many jobs in the region. , you also train people for this type of work and bring more technology to the State”, informed Henrique Lisboa.

The group said that the investment is R$ 1.3 billion.

expanded production



Vivix Flat Glass – FELIPE FECA / DISCLOSURE



The industry produces flat glass for the civil construction, decoration and furniture markets, with modern technology and high quality standards. The company’s portfolio includes clear and colored flat glass (VIVIX Colora), laminated (VIVIX Lamina), mirrors (VIVIX Spelia), painted (VIVIX Decora) and sun protection (VIVIX Performa). In addition to the manufacturing unit, it also has a processing plant located in the municipality of Pedras de Fogo, in Paraíba.

Now, the new Vivix oven will have a production capacity equivalent to one thousand tons per day. “

“The largest in the sector in operation in the country and one of the largest in the world. The implementation of this second production line shows the confidence that investing in Pernambuco is worth it. We have an adequate infrastructure, tax benefits that reach everyone and a hand of work that does the job.” With the expansion, the company will increase its production capacity to 1,900 tons/day.