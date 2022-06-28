New model of ID starts to be issued on August 4

The federal government released today the new models of the identity card and passport. The CIN (National Identity Card) will be issued leave of August 4th, in a single model, regardless of which State it is produced.

According to the government, at this first moment, Brazilians who already have a CPF and live in Minas Gerais, Acre, Pernambuco, Goiás, Federal District, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul will be able to request the new document. The other states will be able to issue the new model by March 2023.

According to the announcement, the document will allow for the easy identification of people with disabilities. “The replacement will be done gradually and free of charge. It is important to emphasize that the current identity remains valid until 2032. The exchange will be gradual and without any mishap”, said the government.

CIN will have two versions: physical and digital

Physical, on paper (free) or plastic, is the way to ensure citizenship for Brazilians who do not have access to the internet, smartphones or computers. The fingerprint can be obtained through the federal government application, but only after the physical wallet is issued. In other words, the CIN is a physical document, but it will also have its digital version, through the app.

For now, Brazil only has agreements for the use of identity documents at immigration posts with Mercosur countries. For other countries, the passport remains mandatory.

new passport

The new travel passport comes with the proposal to become a visiting card for the Brazilian citizen to the world. The document is thematic and honors all regions of Brazil through icons representing the biomes and culture of each location.

Plateau launches new passport model Image: Plateau

“In addition to being modern, the new passport brings more security items, as some have been inserted and others have been updated”, explains the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres.

The devices were conceived in a partnership between the Casa da Moeda, the Federal Police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, taking into account the most modern anti-fraud technology in the world.

The ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), a United Nations institution that standardizes travel documents, recommends that passports be exchanged every 10 years. Brazilian security items have been the same since 2006. Regarding the value, there was no change in relation to the issuance procedures.

The world average price of passports is in the range of R$ 471 to R$ 628. In Brazil, it remains at R$ 257.25. The new model begins production in September 2022 – the date of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. The document issuance service, in the previous model, continues normally. The validity period of the passport is 10 years