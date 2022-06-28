New Petrobras president will give ‘new dynamics’ to fuel prices, says Bolsonaro | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (27) that the new president of Petrobras, Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, will give a new dynamic to fuel prices in the management of the company.

Andrade is the fourth president of Petrobras appointed by the Bolsonaro government. He replaces José Mauro Coelho who spent 68 days in charge of the company. The changes in command of the company took place after pressure from the government itself due to high fuel prices.

1 of 1 Caio Paes de Andrade — Photo: Publicity Caio Paes de Andrade — Photo: Publicity

This Monday (27), the state-owned company reported that the Board of Directors of Petrobras appointed Paes de Andrade as the new president of the company, as anticipated by Blog do Valdo Cruz.

Council approves Caio Mario Paes de Andrade for Petrobras presidency

“You can be sure, today Caio is taking office there at Petrobras, we will also have a new dynamic at Petrobras on the issue of fuels in Brazil. And everything will be analyzed in accordance with the law, without wanting to mess with the ‘pen State-owned companies, without wanting to interfere in anything, but with a lot of respect, with a lot of responsibility, making Brazil really leverage,” Bolsonaro said.

Despite Bolsonaro claiming that the new president has already been sworn in, the state-owned press office reported that Paes de Andrade will assume the presidency as soon as he signs the term of office, whose date has not yet been informed.