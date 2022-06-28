New state announces reduction of ICMS on gasoline; know what it is

After the governor of the state of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, announced the reduction of ICMS rates on fuels, the governor of the state of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, also decided to adapt from now on to the law that establishes a ceiling for the application of the tribute.

The expectation is that the reduction in the price of the pump reaches the mark of R$ 0.85, in the case of gasoline. In addition to fuels, the ICMS limitation in the states also applies to the electricity, telecommunications and public transport sectors.

Immediate reduction in fuel prices

As the government of Goiás clarified, with the decision, the new charging ranges came into effect immediately. From now on, the value of the ICMS modal rate will be 17% for items considered essential. In the case of cooking gas, for example, the 12% rate, previously charged and unchanged, was maintained.

The implementation of ICMS ceiling reduces the charge from 30% to 17%, in the case of gasoline, in relation to ethanol, the drop will be from 25% to 17% and, in the case of diesel oil, the rate goes from 16% to 14% – remembering that the government intends to calculate the tax on the average of prices practiced in the last 60 months until December 31st.

Impact on bombs

The reduction in ICMS rates will generate a drop in prices according to the government of Goiás. Impacts on pumps can range from R$0.14 to R$0.85. The state government estimates that the liter of gasoline will fall by R$ 0.85, the biggest reduction. In the case of ethanol, the expected drop is R$ 0.38 per liter and for diesel R$ 0.14.

In the field of telecommunications, the ICMS also increases from 29% to 17%, as well as in the electricity sector, where the rate will drop from 25% to 17%, in the case of the most needy families, and from 29% for 17% in the case of other consumers. The forecast is that with the reduction, the government will stop collecting approximately R$ 3 billion by the end of 2022.