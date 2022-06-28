Next opponent of Cruzeiro, Sport announces Lisca as new coach

Sport announced, this Monday (27), the hiring of Lisca as the new coach of the Pernambuco club for the rest of the season. The 49-year-old has been without a club since he left Vasco in September last year.
However, with the tie, Sport reached the fourth game without a win in the Second Division. Of these matches, three resulted in equality and one in defeat. And the Pernambuco team’s next commitment will be against Cruzeiro – leader of the competition – away from home.
Even without Lisca on the edge of the lawn, Cruzeiro and Sport will face each other in a direct confrontation valid for the 15th round of Serie B. The duel is scheduled for this Tuesday (28), at 21:30, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.
Assistant coach Csar Lucena will be responsible for putting the team on the field against Raposa.
Lisca’s last job
Lisca’s last job also took place in Serie B do Brasileiro, in 2021, in charge of Vasco. He left Cruz-Maltino after 12 matches played. During this period, there were four wins, one draw and seven defeats (36.11% success).
In Pernambuco, Lisca led Nutico in 2014 and 2015. In his first year with Timbu, the coach got involved in a controversy. He celebrated a victory for Sport’s rival by climbing the fences of Ilha do Retiro. The celebration was understood as a provocation by the red-black fans.