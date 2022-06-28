Neymar celebrates June and receives celebrities at his mansion in Rio | Fun



Neymar and Paulo AndréReproduction / Instagram

The star Neymar Jr. don’t miss an opportunity to gather friends. The player organized, this Sunday (26), a fancy June party at his mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro. The arraiá, which was attended by celebrities such as former BBBs Paulo André and Pedro Scooby, had personalized decorations, typical clothes and a mechanical bull.

The host, Neymar, made a point of wearing a checkered costume to celebrate the June weather. He and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, combined the stylish looks and reinterpreted the typical gang outfits. The influencer bet on a miniskirt and jacket, both plaid, ending with a white high-top boot. The player, on the other hand, wore a set of pants and coat with the same pattern as his partner, and even wore a hat to close the costume.