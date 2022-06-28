Neymar celebrates June and receives celebrities at his mansion in Rio | Fun

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 5 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Neymar celebrates June and receives celebrities at his mansion in Rio | Fun 3 Views


Neymar and Paulo AndréReproduction / Instagram

Published 06/27/2022 16:58

The star Neymar Jr. don’t miss an opportunity to gather friends. The player organized, this Sunday (26), a fancy June party at his mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro. The arraiá, which was attended by celebrities such as former BBBs Paulo André and Pedro Scooby, had personalized decorations, typical clothes and a mechanical bull.

The host, Neymar, made a point of wearing a checkered costume to celebrate the June weather. He and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, combined the stylish looks and reinterpreted the typical gang outfits. The influencer bet on a miniskirt and jacket, both plaid, ending with a white high-top boot. The player, on the other hand, wore a set of pants and coat with the same pattern as his partner, and even wore a hat to close the costume.

Former BBB Paulo André, one of the guests at the party, shared some fun moments with Neymar on social media. In the images recorded during the event promoted by the star, PA hugs the player to the sound of a pagoda and enjoys the music with his friend. The athlete and runner-up in the reality show still shared scenes with fans enjoying the mechanical bull of the arraiá.

In addition to the athlete, Neymar also invited other celebrities, such as surfer Pedro Scooby and singer MC Maneirinho, and posed for clicks with friends.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Julia Dalavia, a Guta de Pantanal, made a romantic pair with José Lencio in Emmy-winning soap opera

Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Jos Lencio (Marcos Palmeira) from Pantanal (photo: Divulgao – TV Globo) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved