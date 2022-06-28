Neymar is no longer in PSG’s plans, says newspaper

Neymar is no longer in PSG’s plans. The decision would have already been informed to Neymar senior, who is responsible for his career, by the Parisian leaders.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, the decision not to count on the Brazilian is motivated by the new profile that the club seeks for athletes who defend PSG.

A conversation with Mbappé, who recently renewed and became the main star of the Parisian project, would also have weighed on the decision, since Mbappé would have complained about an alleged indiscipline of shirt 10 in the training and recovery routine.

O UOL Esporte contacted the Brazilian striker’s press office about the club’s alleged decision, but did not get a response until the report was published.

Despite PSG’s decision not to count on Neymar anymore, it will be necessary to find an amicable solution to the matter. According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the Brazilian’s bond would be automatically renewed until 2027 by triggers previously established in the previous contract.

‘No one should be above the club’

Also according to the Spanish publication, the above sentence would have been said by Mbappé during the conversation with the Parisian leaders to highlight the new mentality that is being propagated within the club.

Another Brazilian affected by the renewal was the club’s former sporting director, Leonardo. The dismissal of the leader would have been a direct request from Mbappé, as reported by several French vehicles.

Neymar arrived at the club in 2017 with the aim of winning the Champions League. For years, he was the center of the multi-million-dollar project involving the club. Since the renewal with Mbappé in May, the priority has shifted to French. The extension of the contract came after a ‘battle’ with Real Madrid, who wanted to count on the striker.

Two days ago, Neymar was irritated by a statement by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who, when asked if the star was part of the new project, replied that ‘some will come, others will, but these are private negotiations’. RMC Sport stated that the way of talking irritated the player, who would have made himself available to look for a new club.