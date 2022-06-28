No chips: Fiat has half of the vacation chart in MG

Fiat has run out of chips and other inputs to fully produce in Betim, so since the 20th, half of the workforce at the Minas Gerais plant has been on vacation.

There are 5,500 people in the engine and transmission areas, as well as production, being in the latter sector, since June 22nd.

Fiat sent a note to the newspaper O Tempo, confirming the action: “The granting of collective vacations is intended to adapt the rhythm and volume of production to the availability of parts and inputs”.

With the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the automotive sector is facing its worst moment, with the exception of World War II, with a lack of parts and components at a global level.

Without semiconductors, in particular, the world market lost almost a Stellantis in 2021, in car volume alone.

Since the crisis, Brazil has lost half a million cars, which cannot be replaced, which has generated absurdly high inflation in the used market with a shortage of new cars on offer.

In the midst of the worst moment, Fiat was one of the few automakers that managed to control chip receipts and thus managed to skyrocket sales.

Volkswagen and, in particular, GM, were the most affected, with the latter leaving the sales leader almost five months out of the market, due to the absence of chips for production.

VW and others had to ask the government to extend the Proconve L6 by six months to complete cars that ran out of parts on assembly lines and in yards.

Like the coronavirus pandemic, the “pandemic” of lack of chips continues to affect production, now exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

With dark clouds of a global recession on the horizon, the next few years look bleak for the automotive sector, which is racing against time to nationalize essential components to continue operating.

[Fonte: O Tempo]