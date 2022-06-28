Noam Chomsky points to ultimate goal of US ‘game’ against Russia

For the philosopher and linguist, the US is determined to continue to weaken Russia.

Sputnik – The US is clearly determined to continue to weaken Russia, said Noam Chomsky, an American philosopher, linguist and political activist, in an interview with The Nation newspaper, commenting on the situation in Ukraine.

“They [os EUA] are clearly determined to continue to weaken Russia,” he said.

He recalled that in 2014 the US and NATO began supplying Ukraine with weapons, conducting joint military exercises and implementing measures to integrate the country into the alliance.

“It is evident that all this was done deliberately for the purpose of provocation,” noted Chomsky. That process accelerated after the election of Joe Biden as US president, he noted.

The State Department acknowledged that, prior to the start of the Russian special operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, the US refused to discuss any Moscow concerns about security issues.

“We [os EUA] we play a game where the lives of Ukrainians are at risk, as well as the very existence of civilization, in order to weaken Russia and ensure that it is sufficiently weakened. There are no moral grounds for it,” he explained.

Earlier, former high-ranking US diplomat Chas Freeman, in an article for The Grayzone, noted that the US is waging an undeclared war against Russia in Ukraine to preserve its hegemony in the world.

