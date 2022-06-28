Nubank is giving away R$100 prizes: how to get it?

It is natural to see people wary when a Nubank promotion appears, given the amount of scams they create by linking the brand.

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

Nubank is constantly associated with financial scams. In short, criminals use the fintech name to apply scams in which they promise to give you easy money. Given this, it is natural to see people wary when a Nubank promotion appears, distributing prizes of R$ 100. Therefore, find out below if the supposed new promotion of the institution is really distributing prizes.

Nubank is giving away R$100 in prizes?

Yup. Nubank recently launched a promotion entitled Vale-Vida. The same applies to those who have Nubank Vida, fintech’s life insurance for customers who want to enjoy their daily lives with more peace of mind.

In this new action, Nubank offers prizes from R$30 to R$100 for those who answer a quiz. The process works like this: the Vale-Vida campaign was created to reward customers with virtual vouchers, which can be used in fintech products and services.

To access the vouchers, participants must answer some questions from the “Quiz da Vida”. In this way, it will be possible to compete for Life Vouchers, whose values ​​vary between R$ 30 and R$ 100.

In addition, there are also monthly raffles between R$1,000 and R$6,000. At the end of the promotion, there is also the special “Celebre a Vida” draw. The prize offered is R$50,000.

How to participate in the Vale-Vida quiz?

To participate in the action, it is necessary to become a customer or purchase Nubank Vida during the promotion period. In addition, it is necessary to accept the terms of the program in the Nu app, in the area that turns to life insurance.

To increase the chances of winning a prize, the customer can fulfill some tasks, such as making the payment of Nubank Vida on the stipulated date. In addition, it is possible to add a beneficiary to the insured profile of the Nu app, as well as reach 3 months of participation in the program.

