Oi (OIBR3; OIBR4): judicial reorganization administrator submits a list of creditors to the Court

The judicial administrator of RJ da Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) presented the company’s general list of creditors (QGC) to court on Monday night. At the end of last March, Judge Fernando Viana, of the 7th Business Court of Rio, had granted an additional 60 working days for the presentation of the document and the deadline for delivery would end this Monday.

With the list of creditors in hand, the judge will be able to prepare the sentence for the conclusion of the company’s judicial reorganization. The lawyer Adriana Conrado Zamponi, from Wald Advogados, judicial administrator of Oi, explains that the Justice will now open a view of the process to the Public Ministry, which needs to express its opinion on the report presented.

“After that, the judge will prepare the sentence, but there is no set deadline. And considering the volume of the process, the elaboration of this sentence does not happen overnight. He will probably need some time to prepare.”

According to her, since the company entered into judicial reorganization in 2016, the number of incidents recorded on the online platform for negotiations with creditors reached more than a thousand per month.

“At the time he asked for the recovery, Oi had more than 500 thousand shares”, he explained, and they didn’t stop coming. By extending the deadline for submitting creditors, the judge determined that the online trading platform should be closed.

Why did the company enter judicial reorganization?

With public incentives and cash on hand, Oi carried out several acquisitions that created a “super tele”, but compromised its financial health. According to analysts, the super tele idea was promising, as Oi dominated a large area in the country. The problem was the debts, which grew exorbitantly due to the acquisitions and bled the company’s cash.

In September 2016, with a debt of R$ 65 billion, Oi had its judicial recovery plan approved, the largest ever seen in Brazil to date. At the meeting, it was defined that the company would be divided into four parts: towers, mobile assets, data center and fiber optics.

On April 20, the company concluded the sale of mobile assets to Tim (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro.

With the closing of the operation, the buyers made the cash payment of R$ 14.5 billion.

On June 10, the company announced that the closing of the partial sale of the fiber optic unit InfraCo – or V.tal – to the funds of BTG Pactual (BPAC11), together with Globenet Cabos Submarinos, was concluded. The new investors thus take control of the operation.

The business has high growth potential, according to analysts. By replacing copper wiring with optical fiber, Nova Oi is betting on the construction of a neutral network – a structure that can also be used by other operators.

V.tal, with a wholesale focus, will provide fiber infrastructure for these operators and internet providers. This arm of Oi promises to play a relevant role in bringing 5G to mobile operators.

With the exit from the judicial reorganization, the shares of Oi will be able to be accessed by investment funds that are prevented from investing in companies in RJ. The papers will also be able to enter stock market indices.

