Old man from Rio, actor reveals if he fought with actors in Pantanal

Even before the premiere of wetlanda controversy involved Osmar Pradothe interpreter of old man from the river. The actor was accused of being authoritarian and fighting with young actors in the soap opera.

In response, he said he would like to know who was responsible for the complaints. The veteran wanted to clarify the story and leave everything in the clear.

Recently, in an interview with Folha de São Paulo, Osmar spoke about the episode. According to him, there was no fight, just a few clashes on account of the recordings.

“I had no problems. In fact, we had some clashes. I, for example, am an actor who charges a lot because I study. When I have a scene to shoot, I know the text by heart and scrambled. Some of them are not so careful. My demand is for the scene to be well done”, highlighted.

Old Man of the River (Osmar Prado) from Pantanal

no stardom

Osmar said he is far from being a star. Just the opposite. He is a perfectionist and studies a lot, so he demands that his companions be “whole” in the scenes.

“At 74 years old and almost 60 years into my career, am I going to behave like a star? I am fully aware of my importance and ‘unimportance’ in any artistic process”, said.

The actor confessed that he has a strong temper, but he is far from vain in his profession and bad character with his colleagues.

My temper is not affable. I’m emphatic in what I say, in what I do, but I’m not bad character. The scene I did with José Loreto when the Velho do Rio tells that he is Zé Leôncio’s love son, he came with everything perfect. It was an amazing scene and the whole crew cried. I’m sure that no actor or actress doesn’t have the joy of working with me. I’ve reached a level that my vanity doesn’t speak louder than my intelligence and sensitivity.

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) in Pantanal

soap opera thing

For Osmar, problems are common behind the scenes of soap operas. In Pantanal, everything was bigger due to the location, daily coexistence and multiple personalities.

“There are great, good, difficult and dramatic moments that need to be worked around. It’s not a meeting of monks at the monastery. There are problems, as in any soap opera.” said.

One of the most iconic characters in Pantanal, the Velho do Rio is the main adviser of the place. In 1990, the iconic entity was played by the actor Cláudio Marzo.