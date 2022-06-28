Opposition must file MEC’s ​​CPI request this Tuesday and awaits reading in plenary on Wednesday | Policy

The opposition to the government of President Jair Bolsonaro should file this Tuesday (28) the request for opening the CPI of the MEC. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) expects the reading of the request in the Senate plenary to be made on Wednesday (29).

Reading the application is a necessary step for installing a CPI. The Senate president, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), decides whether to do the reading and if it should be done, after examining whether the CPI meets the requirements to function.

One of the requirements is that the application be signed by at least 27 of the 81 senators (one third). Randolfe says he already has enough signatures. Another point that the application must present is the fact to be investigated and the duration of the work.

“Pacheco informed me that, [o requerimento]will read the application”, said Randolfe.

According to Pacheco’s interlocutors, the president of the Senate will listen to House leaders before taking a decision on the CPI.

The creation of CPIs in an election year is seen with resistance by congressmen. This is because it requires the presence of parliamentarians, who usually dedicate more time outside Congress to campaigning. In addition, some congressmen maintain that this type of commission, which tends to receive extensive media coverage, can be used as a political platform.

This was one of the arguments used by Rodrigo Pacheco in 2021 to hold the opening of the Covid CPI. Last year, the president of the Senate only forwarded the creation request after an order from Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Complaints to the Ministry of Education

The CPI intends to investigate the allegations of corruption in the Ministry of Education that have emerged in recent months.

The opposition gained momentum to raise signatures after the arrest of former minister Milton Ribeiro, in a Federal Police operation last week. Then Ribeiro was released by the court.

The former minister was fired in March, when the allegations were reported by the press. He is suspected of participating in an alleged scheme to release funds from the MEC for projects in municipalities in exchange for a bribe.

Pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura were also arrested by the PF, who, according to investigations, had free access in the MEC and were privileged by Ribeiro.