Palmeiras defends unbeaten record against Cerro in Paraguay | palm trees

Owner of the longest unbeaten streak as a visitor in Libertadores, Palmeiras faces Cerro Porteño this Wednesday, in Asunción, for the round of 16, defending another retrospect: they never lost to the opponent playing in Paraguay.

The general record of the confrontation points to five Palmeiras victories, four draws and two triumphs of the Paraguayans in 11 matches. The defeats of the alviverde team, however, were in São Paulo.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

More news from palm trees:

+ Endrick reaches last stage before the pro

1 of 2 Borja scored both goals for Verdão in Paraguay against Cerro Porteño, in 2018 – Photo: Reuters Borja scored the two goals of Verdão in Paraguay against Cerro Porteño, in 2018 – Photo: Reuters

In addition to a friendly, played in 1955, Verdão faced Cerro Porteño ten times for Libertadores. They were group opponents in the 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2006 editions and faced each other in the 2018 round of 16.

Overall, Palmeiras faced Paraguayan teams 32 times in their history: 16 wins, 11 draws and five defeats, with 65 goals scored and 36 goals conceded.

The history of officers among palm trees and Cerro Porteño:

9/13/1955: Palmeiras 7×1 Cerro Porteño

3/3/1999: Cerro Porteño 2×5 Palmeiras

4/7/1999: Palm trees 2×1 Cerro Porteño

4/4/2001: Cerro Porteño 0x0 Palmeiras

5/2/2001: Palm trees 5×2 Cerro Porteño

2/3/2005: Cerro Porteño 1×1 Palmeiras

5/12/2005: Palmeiras 0x0 Cerro Porteño

2/15/2006: Cerro Porteño 0x0 Palmeiras

13/4/2006: Palm trees 2×3 Cerro Porteño

8/9/2018: Cerro Porteño 0x2 Palmeiras

8/30/2018: Palm trees 0x1 Cerro Porteño

In Libertadores, Verdão has not been defeated away from home since April 2, 2019. The current sequence is 13 wins and five draws in 18 games and does not consider the 2020 and 2021 finals, played in fields considered neutral.

The performance away from home is one of the records of Abel Ferreira’s team. The 100% campaign and 25 goals scored in the group stage are also among the best ever in the South American competition.

2 of 2 Palmeiras faced Cerro Porteño in the 2018 round of 16 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Palmeiras faced Cerro Porteño in the 2018 round of 16 — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The undefeated streak of palm trees in Libertadores:

4/25/2019: Melgar (PER) 0x4 Palmeiras

7/23/2019: Godoy Cruz (ARG) 2×2 Palmeiras

8/20/2019: Grêmio 0x1 Palmeiras

3/4/2020: Tigre (ARG) 0x2 Palmeiras

9/16/2020: Bolívar (BOL) 1×2 Palmeiras

9/23/2020: Guarani (PAR) 0x0 Palmeiras

11/25/2020: Delfín (EQU) 1×3 Palmeiras

8/12/2020: Libertad (PAR) 1×1 Palmeiras

5/1/2021: River Plate (ARG) 0x3 Palmeiras

4/21/2021: Universitario (PER) 2×3 Palmeiras

5/4/2021: Defensa y Justicia (ARG) 1×2 Palmeiras

5/11/2021: Independiente del Valle (EQU) 0x1 Palmeiras

7/14/2021: Catholic University (CHI) 0x1 Palmeiras

8/10/2021: São Paulo 1×1 Palmeiras

9/28/2021: Atlético-MG 1×1 Palmeiras

4/6/2022: Deportivo Táchira (VEN) 0x4 Palmeiras

4/27/2022: Emelec (EQU) 1×3 Palmeiras

5/5/2022: Independiente Petrolero (BOL) 0x5 Palmeiras

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Palmeiras qualified with six wins in six games in this edition of the Libertadores. Cerro Porteño went into the playoffs with just eight points, in second place in Group G, which had the Argentine Colón in the lead with 10 points.

After the confrontation this Wednesday, in Paraguay, the rivals will face each other again on July 6, at Allianz Parque. Whoever passes will face in the quarterfinals of the South American tournament the winner of the confrontation between Atlético-MG and Emelec, from Ecuador.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧