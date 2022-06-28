‘Pantanal’: after attack, Tenório will shoot Velho do Rio | come around

Gshow in Pantanal: Mariana wants to separate Jove and Juma

While the farmer is distracted by the river, trying to make the boat’s engine start, the Old Man, in the form of an anaconda, will try to pounce on him. Until…

“Father, watch out!”, will shout Marcelo (Lucas Leto), who, by now, will have moved to the wetlandtogether with the brothers and the mother.

Tenório and the snake fight, until he manages to pull out his revolver and shoots the Old Man a series of shots.

“Die, damn you! Take lead, disgrace!” he will shout.

The snake will disappear in the water and both Tenório and his son will be in doubt if the snake was hit, while a trickle of blood appears in the water.

Moments later, the Old Man will appear injured, so he will turn to Juma to help him. However, when he arrives at the tapera, he will give up, because he fears that the girl will decide to take revenge on the farmer again.

“If she sees me, she’ll go after the damn thing… You can’t let her miss her way out of revenge…”, says the Old Man to himself.

