Pantanal: Juma gets angry, surprises, ‘turns a jaguar’ and advances on José Lucas: “He won’t come back”

The “friendship” between Juma (Alanis Guillen) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) is about to end in wetland. In the next chapters of novel, the girl will get tired of the “harassment” of her brother-in-law and will put the eldest son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeiras) to run away from his tapera. Maria Marruá’s daughter (Juliana Paes) will even threaten the pawn.

The truck driver, on a visit to the tapera, will try to get closer to Juma once again. “We are all worried, knowing that you are living here alone”, he will say. “Joventino doesn’t stay”, she will answer. The jaguar girl even takes the opportunity to remember that she still likes Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa). “The worst thing is that he stays. He just doesn’t want to give his arm to twist”, says the ex-brother-in-law.

José Leôncio’s eldest son says he won’t leave the tapera until he convinces Juma to return to the farm. However, Maria Marruá’s daughter will not let herself be carried away. “I don’t understand you. I thought you liked each other”, says Zé Lucas. “We like each other. Joventino and I. But I’m not his wife yet”, she will answer.

“That’s right. Then I’ll go. And if Joventino asks…”, the truck driver continues. Juma, who was already irritated by Zé Lucas’ insistence, threatens her ex-brother-in-law. “He won’t ask, because he doesn’t come here anymore. And you won’t come back either! If you come back here, Zé Lucas, I’ll have to rip your ear off”, she will say.