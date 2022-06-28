‘Pantanal’: to have sex, Bruaca sends Alcides to wear Tenório’s pajamas | come around

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will ask Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) to wear Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) pajamas — Photo: Globo
…the atmosphere will boil in Bruaca and Tenório’s room (Murilo Benício). The housewife will pull the pawn to the couple’s bed, in the middle of the night, and will ask him to take off his clothes and put on the boss’ pajamas.
“I want to smell his scent while I have you”, Bruaca will justify, full of malice. “Only wear the shirt… That way you save me the trouble of having to take the carcass off.”
And the hot moment will start with a little theatrics: Bruaca will ask Alcides to lie on her husband’s side of the bed, while she will leave briefly, pretending that she is only arriving there now.
“I came to serve you, my dear…”, enters Bruaca. “Your Bruaca will serve you in a way that you won’t forget… And go be there, you don’t even like it so much”
“You’re the boss”, Alcides will reply, all embarrassed.
Then after… seguura pawn!!!
