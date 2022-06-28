Patients die after fire at Santa Casa de BH – 06/28/2022 – Daily life

Two patients died after a fire that hit a wing on the 10th floor of Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte on Monday night (27). According to information from Santa Casa, the two people had a serious clinical condition.

There is no information on the causes of death. The bodies were sent to the IML (Legal Medical Institute).

Nine hundred and thirty-one patients were hospitalized when the fire started. Those who were in beds on the 10th and 9th floors were hastily removed, with the help of staff, and transferred to other sectors or other hospitals.

The fire was extinguished by the fire department during the night. The area where the fire occurred was closed off by the Civil Defense and the other wings returned to normal operation. In addition to firefighters, Santa Casa firefighters worked to contain the flames.

According to the first investigations, the fire was caused by a leak of oxygen combined with a breakdown in an equipment. There was an explosion, running and screaming in the hospital corridors. Some staff and patients even broke glass windows because of the smoke.

The Santa Casa building was inaugurated in 1946, has 13 floors, 19 operating rooms and is the largest care center for SUS patients in Minas Gerais. It receives people from 80% of Minas Gerais cities and performs 36 thousand hospitalizations per year.