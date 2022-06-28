Paulo Guedes resumes delivery of Petrobras refineries to keep Brazil dependent on energy

While the government tries to deceive society with price controls, it announces the sale of refineries that could guarantee Brazil’s energy sovereignty.
247 – The Bolsonaro government’s attempt to control fuel prices before the elections is pure scene game. That’s because, just yesterday, on the day that the Petrobras board approved the name of its new president, Minister Paulo Guedes announced the sale of refineries that represent half of Brazil’s capacity.
“On the day that the Petrobras Board of Directors approved the name of Caio Paes de Andrade to head the company, the state-owned company restarted this Monday the sale processes of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (Rnest), in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Refinery Vargas (Repar), in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul, as well as the logistics assets integrated to these refineries. Petrobras’ refining divestment plan represents approximately 50% of the national refining capacity, totaling 1.1 million barrels per day of processed oil”, reports journalist Bruno Rosa, from Globo.
In the tweet below, economist Uallace Moreira explains the meaning of the delivery of the refineries:
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247