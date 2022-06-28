Paulo Guedes resumes delivery of Petrobras refineries to keep Brazil dependent on energy

While the government tries to deceive society with price controls, it announces the sale of refineries that could guarantee Brazil’s energy sovereignty.

247 – The Bolsonaro government’s attempt to control fuel prices before the elections is pure scene game. That’s because, just yesterday, on the day that the Petrobras board approved the name of its new president, Minister Paulo Guedes announced the sale of refineries that represent half of Brazil’s capacity.

“On the day that the Petrobras Board of Directors approved the name of Caio Paes de Andrade to head the company, the state-owned company restarted this Monday the sale processes of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (Rnest), in Pernambuco, Presidente Getúlio Refinery Vargas (Repar), in Paraná, and Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul, as well as the logistics assets integrated to these refineries. Petrobras’ refining divestment plan represents approximately 50% of the national refining capacity, totaling 1.1 million barrels per day of processed oil”, reports journalist Bruno Rosa, from Globo .

In the tweet below, economist Uallace Moreira explains the meaning of the delivery of the refineries:

Want more? Guedes/Bolsonaro deliver… Even with the world crisis showing the importance of refineries, Guedes/Bolsonaro put 3 more refineries on sale. They will destroy everything before the government ends.. The objective is to maintain the dependence of Brazil.https://t.co/2eVL9KZvTJ CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Uallace Moreira🇧🇷🇰🇷 (@moreira_uallace) June 28, 2022

