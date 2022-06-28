Paulo Guedes resumes delivery of Petrobras refineries to keep Brazil dependent on energy

Abhishek Pratap 6 hours ago News Comments Off on Paulo Guedes resumes delivery of Petrobras refineries to keep Brazil dependent on energy 1 Views

While the government tries to deceive society with price controls, it announces the sale of refineries that could guarantee Brazil’s energy sovereignty.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Smart bracelet detects Covid-19 infection two days before symptoms appear, study finds | Health

Developed to track women’s fertile period in real time, the Ava bracelet was able to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved