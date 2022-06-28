Payment of the billionaire FGTS profit: how to withdraw the money?

At the last meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), the amount of profit to be distributed to eligible workers was discussed. The extra amount to workers will be billions, with an announced payment deadline.

For those who don’t know, the FGTS profit distribution process has taken place annually since 2017. It is nothing more than the sum of the balance of active and inactive accounts that earned interest after investments, always in the year prior to the payment.

Once transferred to workers, the deposits take into account the amount that was applied to the person’s account on the last day of the year. Therefore, following this logic, whoever had a greater accumulated balance will receive a greater percentage of the FGTS profit.

When will the FGTS profit be transferred?

According to the law, the FGTS profit cannot be transferred in full, and the transfer rate must be defined by the FGTS board of trustees. These will only meet again in August, when the percentage of the distribution will be announced, that is, its value. The deadline for the deposit in FGTS accounts by Caixa Econômica Federal goes to the August 31st.

Who can and how to withdraw the FGTS profit?

All workers who had a balance in the fund on the date of December 31, 2021. Once the money is released, it will be distributed proportionally to the account, including those who made subsequent withdrawals.

With regard to withdrawals, they will only be available through the traditional rules of cash withdrawal, such as dismissal without just cause, retirement, serious illness, home purchase or modalities authorized by the government (anniversary withdrawal and extraordinary withdrawal).