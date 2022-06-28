Pedrinho refuses new offer from Lille and is in BH to sign with Galo

France’s Lille tried to cross the path again between attacking midfielder Pedrinho – whose rights belong to Shakhtar Donetsk – and Atltico. There was a last attempt to reverse the agreement that Will Dantas, the player’s representative, had made with Rodrigo Caetano, Alttico’s football executive.
The French’s previous proposal had been 14 million euros at a fixed price, plus 4 million euros as a bonus, conditioning the player’s performance.
The Ukrainian club wanted to close the deal with Lille, but Pedrinho and his representative said they were already committed to Atltico and would not go back, although there was still no signed contract. This will be done this Tuesday (28).
Salary and Pedrinho’s debut at Atltico
The negotiation for the attacking midfielder will not cost Atltico a single cent, who will assume 100% of the salary, which is around R$800,000 to R$900,000 per month.
New player registrations in Brazil can only be made from July 18, when the transfer window reopens. On the 21st, Galo visits Cuiab and the next match, in Mineiro, will be against the São Paulo team, on the 24th.